Mylan and Natsimbio in agreement for production of anti-HIV drugs in Russia

The agreement will help Natsimbio to produce a wide range of generics for HIV treatment
Mylan India is in an agreement with Natsimbio, Russian vaccines producer, for supply of its active substances to produce anti-HIV drugs in Russia.
The agreement also involves technology transfer for production of vaccines to Natsimbio as it will help establish production facilities of anti-HIV drugs at the Russian company and reduce the cost of these drugs in the Russian market.
Reportedly, Natsimbio has already entered an agreement with R-Pharm group, another Russian firm, on the manufacture and sales of HIV drugs. In 2016, Natsimbio had signed an agreement with Cipla.
The agreement with Mylan will enable Natsimbio to produce a wide range of generics for HIV treatment.