Mundipharma to distribute Norspan in Japan

Mundipharma and Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical have agreed that Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical will end distribution of dermally absorbed buprenorphine adhesive agent Norspan Tape (buprenorphine) in Japan on February 28, 2019, and transfer exclusive distribution to Mundipharma.
Mundipharma acquired the marketing approval of Norspan in February 2011 and Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical began distribution that same year. Mundipharma’s distribution infrastructure in Japan is now fully developed, which led to this agreement.
Norspan is indicated for the relief of chronic pain associated with osteoarthritis and lower back pain. Its safety and efficacy has been studied in 10 clinical trials.
Raman Singh, CEO, Mundipharma, said, “Mundipharma Japan has grown tremendously since 2011, and now has a fully-scaled distribution network, so this was a logical agreement to make. Mundipharma has expertise distributing Norspan in other countries in the region, which are transferable and will also help ensure that this important medicine continues to be accessible to patients in need in Japan.”