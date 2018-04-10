Mumbai to host analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo in April 2018

The trade fair is scheduled for April 25-26, 2018 at Bombay Exhibition Centre
Messe Muenchen India announced a regional edition of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo, the market leading trade fairs for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics in Mumbai for the very first time. The trade fair is scheduled for April 25-26, 2018 at Bombay Exhibition Centre.
The Mumbai edition is anticipated to bring together over hundred exhibitors and expects over 3,500 trade visitors in just two days. The multi-facet list of exhibitors will showcase solutions from incubators, stability chambers, laboratory instruments, analytical technologies and chemicals to laboratory furniture and many more.
Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India is delighted with the response of this upcoming edition: “We are already on the trajectory of putting up a well-executed trade fair welcoming the response of our exhibitors for the Mumbai edition and we are sure to pool in the rightly established set of buyers and customers for our esteemed participants.”
The trade fair will host a range of supporting programmes including Bio Pharma Landscape Conference focussing on in-depth discussion on the development, challenges and implementation of quality standards pertaining to bio-pharma process, Anacon Technology Showcase (Seminar) on discussions pertaining to analytical technologies ranging from chromatographs to life sciences and more.