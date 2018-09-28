Multisorb commences manufacturing operations in Hyderabad

New facility brings Multisorb and Filtration group closer to customers in growing India pharmaceutical market
Multisorb, the provider of oxygen and moisture management technologies, recently announced the inauguration of a new manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India. This facility will be capable of producing Multisorb’s MiniPax, StripPax, IntelliSorb and StabilOx active packaging components, all industry-leading solutions for providing chemical and physical stability in pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
This new facility has completed validation and will begin production and delivery of Multisorb’s sorbent products in the coming weeks.
“Ultimately this leads to a more nimble relationship between Multisorb and its India-based customers. Our new location also provides the additional capacity necessary to accommodate growth at the pace of our customers’ needs,” said Eric Armenat, President and Chief Executive Officer, Multisorb.
Multisorb’s Hyderabad facility has held the same high-quality standards and procedures deployed in the company’s US production facilities.
“Companies in India have played a significant role in global pharmaceutical manufacturing for many years. We are very excited for the opportunity to build stronger relationships with the local community and customer base,” advised Laxmikant Khaitan, General Manager, Multisorb.
“We have invested in this world class facility to be closer to our customers and to continue to exceed their expectations in quality of product and service,” said Jon Peacock, President, Filtration Group’s Life Sciences division.