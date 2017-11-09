Morepen Labs ties up with Vesale Pharma

Four products will be launched in India soon
Delhi-based Morepen Labs has tied-up with Belgium’s Vesale Pharma to tap the growing probiotics market in India. The company will soon launch four major probiotics developed by Vesale Pharma in the Indian market. The four items include two for infants to treat diarrhoea and colic pain and two for adults to treat diarrhoea, maintain healthy digestive system and prevent constipation.
The company also plans to explore the Sri Lankan market in the second phase of its expansion.
The agreement between Morepen Labs and Vesale Pharma was signed in the presence of the King and the Queen of Belgium who are on their state visit to India. The products will be available in the market in the next two-three months.