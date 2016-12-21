MoHFW, NCC-PvPI to launch Pv training programme

First course from Jan 16-25, last date to apply extended to December 30
As per the amended Drugs & Cosmetics (D&C) Rules 1945 Schedule Y, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India has made Pharmacovigilance (Pv) one of the legal obligations for marketing authorisation holders.
In order to build a talent pool of Pv professionals, the National Coordination Centre for Pharmacovigilance Programme of India, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, MoHFW, GoI will be launching a series of skill development programmes on basics and regulatory aspects of Pv.
The first edition of the programme will take place from January 16-25, for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Chandigarh and Delhi. The last date for application for the January programme has been extended to December 30.
There will be five more such programmes during 2017 for other states and union territories.
The course is targeted at existing and young pharmacy/ medical/ paramedical professionals in pharmaceutical companies as well as corporate hospitals. The programme aims at encouraging, initiating and creating a registry of skilled talent in Pv, and capacity building and strengthening of Qualified Person for Pv (QPPv). Given the mandatory requirement for Pv under the amended Schedule Y Drugs and Cosmetics (D&C) Rules 1945, there will be an expanding need for a large number of healthcare professionals trained in Pv and it is hoped that such training programmes will help meet this demand.
It is hoped that these programmes will accomplish the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana by imparting training to the young healthcare professionals in the field of Pv.