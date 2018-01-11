Ministry of AYUSH welcomes Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy initiatives from Malaysia

5th Bilateral Meeting was presided by Pramod Kumar Pathak, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH from Indian side and Deputy Director General Health (Medical), Ministry of Health Malaysia
The 5th Bilateral Technical Meeting on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine between Govt. of India and Malaysia was held recently in New Delhi which was a part of agreement signed between both countries in 2010. The meeting was presided by Pramod Kumar Pathak, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH from Indian side and Deputy Director General Health (Medical), Ministry of Health Malaysia.
Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH in his closing remarks stated that any initiative from Malaysian side for promotion and propagation of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy is welcomed and Ministry of AYUSH is ready to offer its full support. The Meeting had discussed the following agenda :-
(a) Establishment of Ayurveda Chair in University of UTAR, Malaysia
(b) Professional training in Panchakarma therapy for Malaysian experts in India
(c) The evaluation of safety and efficacy of combination Ayurvedic/ traditional products for clinical trials.
(d) Safety evaluation of Ayurvedic products based on Good Laboratory Practices (GLP)
(e) Bilateral MoU between National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH and Malaysia for Cooperation in the field of Medicinal Plants.
(f) Registration of Homeopathic Practitioner and their capacity building module in Malaysia.
The Malaysian side briefed about recent development in the field of traditional medicine in their country. It was informed that Traditional and Complementary Medicine (T&CM) Council has been constituted to overlook various activities related to T&CM Systems of Medicine. They expressed their keen desire for capacity building programmes for their experts in India to understand analytical parameters with regard to Indian Medicine and for Panchkarma courses being conducted in India.
Ministry of AYUSH highlighted the issues of registration of AYUSH practitioners and products in Malaysia. It was informed that there exists robust system of regulation in the country for AYUSH product, practices and providers in India which could be shared with Malaysian side for reference purpose. Ministry intends to enhance cooperation for designing and developing the policies and strategies in the field of Traditional Medicine in Malaysia.