Ministry of AYUSH conducts online article writing contests on prevention and management of diabetes

Special Secretary AYUSH gives away prizes to winners of the contest
Vd Rajesh Kotecha, Special Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, gave away the prizes to the winners of online article writing contests on prevention and management of diabetes through Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy. The contest was held on digital platform like Facebook and Twitter page of the Ministry of AYUSH.
On this occasion, Kotecha congratulated the winners and said that this type of activities help the ministry to reach out to people who dedicate their life in the field of alternative medicine. He also said that ministry welcomes any idea and suggestion in the field of AYUSH system of medicine and assures all help from the Ministry.
To make aware people about prevention and management of diabetes, the Ministry of AYUSH had conducted various online article writing contests on prevention and management of diabetes through Ayurveda, Homeopathy & Unani Systems. First prize is Rs 20,000, second prize is Rs 15000, third prize is Rs 10000 and two consolation prizes are Rs 5000 each. These contests were conducted on the Ministry’s Facebook & Twitter Social Media platforms. The topics of the article writing contests were ‘Prevention and management of diabetes through Ayurveda in Context of modern lifestyle’, ‘Treatment and Control of diabetics through UNANI system of medicine’ and ‘Diabetic Care through Homeopathy.’ About 250 entries were received in each category.