Merz Pharma celebrates 110th anniversary

Merz Pharma, an international healthcare company specialising in the fields of dermatology, neurology and metabolic disorders recently celebrated its 110th anniversary. Merz is a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry headquartered at Frankfurt, Germany.
Merz anniversary celebration event was to align everyone to the fact that Merz Pharma completes 110 years, Merz India completes three years and Merz India has all the products for the Indian doctors to achieve the most well-proportioned face in people and making them more beautiful.
Raymond Ong, Regional Commercial Director, Merz APAC, Dr David Chang, Senior Manager-Merz Medical Affairs, Manju Garg, Country Head-Merz India, Archana Kochhar, celebrity fashion designer and Noorin Sha who is an actor, last seen in the movie ABCD and who has facial measurements as per the golden ratio were a part of the celebration. Dr Sonja Sattler, a doctor from Germany who has wide experience in using botulinum toxins and finds merit in the use of PURE incobotulinum toxin i.e. Xeomin was the guest of honour.
The event also showcased a wide-ranging portfolio of aesthetic products offered by Merz India which includes Ultherapy, the only US FDA-cleared non-invasive skin lifting and tightening ultrasound device, Xeomin (IncobotulinumtoxinA), Belotero (hyaluronic acid dermal filler) that enables physicians in India to meet the aesthetic needs of patients. “Ulthera has more than 1 million users globally” says Manju Garg, Country Head, Merz India.
“We are focussed on constant innovation and product development,” said Raymond Ong, Regional Commercial Director, Merz APAC. Merz Aesthetics serves the Indian practitioners more than just products. Merz Aesthetics is the first pharma company to launch a new medical guideline to help aesthetic doctors achieve well-proportioned faces in Asians.