Merck’s ‘Parents of Fertility’ initiative supported by Farah Khan

Launches a video sharing her journey to parenthood with IVF to encourage couples who are unable to conceive to seek specialised treatment
Farah Khan, director, actor and choreographer in an association with Merck, pioneers and world leaders in Fertility recently released a video on infertility. The video, a personal memoir of Farah’s journey to parenthood is a recollection of her fears, challenges, doubts and ultimately her story of hope, belief and positivity towards In vitro fertilisation (IVF) that led her to become a mother.
Merck released this video as part of their Parents of Fertility’ awareness initiative that helps and supports couples in India through this journey of parenthood.
Talking about her experience of going through IVF, Farah Khan said, “IVF is a blessing and I am really thankful as it has changed my life. A lot of factors today make it difficult for some couples to conceive; but we have solutions in the form of treatments.”
Speaking about the campaign, Anand Nambiar, MD, Merck India said, “Merck has taken many small steps over the years to spread awareness on infertility as we understand that seeking treatment is emotionally & physically challenging. With this video we expect to reach out to millions of couples seeking help with the message that infertility can be dealt with and one should not lose hope and seek help of specialists to fulfil their dream.”