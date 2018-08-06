Merck’s Accelerator programme opens for application

The programme will take place from mid-January until April 2019 at the Merck Innovation Center in Darmstadt, Germany
Merck has opened the application period for the seventh round of its Accelerator programme. The programme will take place from mid-January until April 2019 at the Merck Innovation Center in Darmstadt, Germany. Startups from all over the world, including India are invited to apply – they have until September 30, 2018 to complete their application forms.
Alongside the Merck core-business fields of life science, performance materials, and healthcare, Merck is also looking for startups from additional search fields like future technology products leveraging bio-sensing, interfaces and precision farming. The main objective of the Accelerator program in 2019 will be a business partnership with Merck. Selected applicants will also have the opportunity to extend their participation in the programme by joining the China Innovation Hub Accelerator in Shanghai.
The focus of the 2019 programme will be to strengthen the partnership aspect of the accelerator. The Innovation Center’s location at the heart of Merck’s headquarters is the perfect environment for fostering such partnerships, as it allows Merck’s in-house experts to work closely with startup teams. The opportunities for collaboration in the Merck Accelerator mean that both Merck and startups benefit from ongoing exchange and mutual support.
From 2019, startup teams will also have the chance to extend their stay in the Merck Accelerator programme by joining the China Innovation Hub Accelerator in Shanghai for up to additional three months. The tailored programme in China will give startups mentoring sessions on entering the Chinese market and will address topics such as local customer-base, regulatory affairs, and localized business models. Startup teams will be able to adapt their business strategies and gain further insights and contacts through network events in China.
Startups have until September 30 to apply via the Merck Accelerator website. In January 2019, up to ten selected teams will move into the recently-inaugurated Innovation Center in Darmstadt, Germany in order to develop their projects over the course of three months. They will benefit from open sources and a ‘Makerspace’ with rapid prototyping labs.