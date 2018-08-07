Home / Latest Updates / Merck Q2 net profit jumps over 2-fold to ₹ 48 crore

Merck Q2 net profit jumps over 2-fold to ₹ 48 crore

By PTI on August 7, 2018
merck-600

The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 20.12 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal

Drug firm Merck reported an over two-fold jump in its net profit to 48.30 crore for the second quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of 20.12 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Merck said in a filing to BSE. Merck follows the January to December calendar as its financial year.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at 220.28 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was 173.61 crore in the same period a year ago.

 

 