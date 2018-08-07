Merck Q2 net profit jumps over 2-fold to ₹ 48 crore

The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 20.12 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal
Drug firm Merck reported an over two-fold jump in its net profit to ₹ 48.30 crore for the second quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 20.12 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Merck said in a filing to BSE. Merck follows the January to December calendar as its financial year.
Revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹ 220.28 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹ 173.61 crore in the same period a year ago.