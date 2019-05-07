Merck Limited renamed as Procter & Gamble Health Limited

New name reflects new identity of the listed entity as part of the P&G Group
Following P&G’s global acquisition of the consumer health business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, the company has received approval from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra for change of name from Merck Limited to Procter & Gamble Health Limited effective May 6, 2019.
Commenting on the name change, Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited, said, “Today marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Procter & Gamble Health Limited (formerly Merck Limited), one of India’s largest consumer health companies. Our new name reflects our new identity as part of the P&G group and signifies the coming together of strong consumer health capabilities and cultures. Together, we are working towards leveraging our combined expertise to develop categories and brands that meet today’s needs and tomorrow’s opportunities.”
The decision to change the name of the listed entity in India follows the successful completion of P&G’s global acquisition of the consumer health business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. The consumer health business was transferred to P&G on December 1, 2018.
Tom Finn, President, Global Personal Health Care, Procter & Gamble, stated, “I am delighted to announce the new name of our listed entity which will now be known as Procter & Gamble Health Limited. With India’s OTC market growing at double the global growth rate, this is an exciting phase for all of us as we now move forward to realise the great potential of our two health-related P&G businesses in India.”
Procter & Gamble Health Limited will be a part of P&G’s Personal Health Care International Business Unit led by Uta Kemmerich-Keil (Vice President, Personal Health Care International) which encompasses our health care businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Asia/IMEA (India, Middle East and Africa).
“We are extremely pleased with this development. With our strong portfolio of brands that are backed by science and trusted by doctors, pharmacists and consumers, we believe that we are well-positioned to enable consumers in India to live longer, healthier and more vibrant lives,” said Uta Kemmerich-Keil, Vice President, Personal Health Care International, Procter & Gamble.