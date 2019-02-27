Merck launches cutting-edge fertility technologies in India

The two devices Gavi and Geri will help to reduce external stresses on the embryos of patients undergoing fertility treatment
Merck has launched two new devices in India recently, namely Gavi and Geri, along with Gems, a complete culture medium suite, which will be made available in partnership with Genea Biomedx, to IVF clinics and hospitals.
Gavi is the world’s first automated vitrification instrument, developed with the aim to achieve a consistent and standardised vitrification process. Geri is a benchtop incubator with individually controlled incubation chambers per patient to minimise disruptive events to the early-stage embryo. It also incorporates a time-lapse camera to capture images of embryos as they develop.
This new technology provides an environment that helps to reduce external stresses on the embryos of patients undergoing fertility treatment. Individually-controlled chambers allow the embryos of each patient to grow separately and real-time cameras attached to each chamber reduces the frequency of opening and closing the chambers in Geri. Not only does this allow observation of the progress of embryo growth without removing the embryo from the chamber, but also reduces the impact on the embryo of factors such as changes in gas concentration and temperature.
“Merck has a market-leading portfolio of drugs and offers an array of clinic optimisation services. Fertility lab procedures involve various steps and variables which can impact the overall success rate of IVF treatment. The introduction of cutting-edge fertility technology complements our portfolio and promises to decrease manual labour, increases precision and thus optimises IVF outcomes for patients in India.
Studies say nearly 27.5 million Indian couples are actively seeking solution for infertility, and with this technology, are in position to offer them better access to world-class treatment” said Anandram Narasimhan, General Manager – India Cluster, Merck Biopharma.
Through the expansion of its portfolio of innovative pharmaceutical and technology products that fulfil unmet medical needs in the field of fertility treatment, Merck is aiming to provide broader range of products to help support healthcare professionals to optimise treatment outcomes and fulfill the dream of becoming a parent.