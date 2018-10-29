Merck India Charitable Trust Scholarship programme launched in Bengaluru

Renovates government schools in Gumlapura, Mulbagal, Kolar district
Merck has launched the Merck India Charitable Trust Scholarship (MICT) at an event where 100 selected scholars from Bengaluru were awarded. This is the first year that the programme has been extended to Bengaluru. The scholarship has been in effect since 2005 in Mumbai and 2016 in Goa.
In 2018, with the addition of 100 students from Bengaluru and 50 students from Mumbai, Merck is giving away 360 scholarships in India. A fitting contribution in the year of the 350th anniversary of Merck.
Nitin Singh, Country Speaker, Merck India, “Access to education has been a priority intervention area in India. The MICT scholarship program has been successful in supporting many professionals in fields like engineering, medicine, commerce and science. A unique aspect is that this program has had almost no drop outs over the years. By bringing the scholarship to Bengaluru we reinforce our commitment to promoting education and giving wings to creativity, passion for discovery and curiosity in our young people. We believe that talented students should get the opportunity to pursue their dreams irrespective of the financial capabilities of their family. I wish our new scholars a very successful future.”
MICT Scholarship programme provides financial assistance on actual educational expenses to selected students, every year from Std.11 until graduation. It is one of the few long-term scholarship programmes in the country. Merck Country Speaker and leadership team handed over the scholarship certificates to the new scholars at an event in Electronic City on Saturday, 27 October. Government school renovated in Gumlapura, Mulbagal. Merck, under the ‘School Support Program,’ has extended support to Government High School, Gumlapura, Mubagal, Kolar district, for the renovation of the school building, building new sanitary facilities, installing a library and water purifier. The renovated facilities were handed back to the school authorities on 26 October, in the presence of the Deputy Director of Factories TV Narayanappa and Prabhat Verma, Head of Life Science India Operations, Merck.