Merck- FSSAI collaboration starts a Center for Microbiological Analysis Training (C-MAT)

Merck and FSSAI have started a microbiological testing laboratory to enhance skill development in food safety industry
Merck has collaborated with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to develop a fully equipped microbiological testing laboratory, the Center for Microbiological Analysis Training (C-MAT) with an aim to provide training to food safety scientists from government laboratories and FSSAI-ratified private laboratories on the latest technology in microbiological testing.
“The importance of food safety in India has grown, given the increasing level of processing and overall food production,” said Udit Batra, member of the Merck Executive Board and CEO, Life Science. “We will continue to provide skills training, implement new technologies for food testing to address quality requirements and advance food safety for India, as well as the global market,” he adds.
C-MAT is equipped with technology that will help solve many of the challenges faced by food safety scientists in pathogen testing and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) Audit management. HACCP is an internationally accepted technique for preventing microbiological, chemical and physical contamination along the food supply chain. It identifies the risks, establishes critical control points, sets critical limits and ensures control measures are validated, verified and monitored before implementation. The laboratory is designed to meet the Biosafety Level-2 standard for microbial testing.
“I am very happy to note that Merck is establishing the microbiological center at our National Food Laboratory in Ghaziabad,” said Pawan Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI. “This is going to be a world-class training center for food analysts and other technical staff from laboratories across the country.”
Merck offers a complete food pathogen testing platform to the food and beverage safety testing market, and provides food and beverage safety and quality though lab testing efficiency and regulatory expertise.