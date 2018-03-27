Merck appoints Milind Thatte as MD

Thatte’s appointment will become effective from April 1, 2018
Merck said Milind Thatte has been appointed as Managing Director of the company effective from April 1, 2018. The company’s board has appointed Milind Thatte, General Manager Healthcare, as an additional director and managing director of the company, in place of Anand Nambiar, Merck said in a BSE filing.
Thatte’s appointment will become effective from April 1, 2018, it added. Currently, Thatte is responsible for the healthcare business of India and Frontier markets, Merck said. He heads the leadership team of healthcare sector and is the member of the country council of Merck India, it added.