Medikabazaar appoints new EVP- Direct Sales & Revenue

He is likely to help the firm with its expansion and growth plans
Medikabazaar, an online marketplace for medical equipment and supplies, has appointed Prosenjit Sen as Executive Vice President – Direct Sales & Revenue. Previously, Sen was the Senior Vice President, Sales and Operations, for Canvera Digital Technologies. He has also held senior positions in organisations like Pervacio, Micromax, BlackBerry and Samsung Electronics.
Sen’s areas of expertise lies in management of online and offline channel sales, key account management, product marketing, business strategy, business development of large format organized retail stores and scaling up startup companies.
Speaking about his new journey, Mr Sen said, “I am grateful to be a part of Medikabazaar’s journey. I am sure I will be able to leverage my experience in helping the firm’s growth and expansion strategy along with addressing the needs and demands of the healthcare sector in India.”
On this new development, Vivek Tiwari, Founder and CEO at Medikabazaar said, “Sen’s experience and knowledge will definitely help Medikabazaar scale up and expand its operations to a new level. I am confident that with his business acumen and insights we will be able to meet our goals efficiently and effectively in the near future.”