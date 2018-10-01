Maruti Suzuki partners with Zydus, sets up modern polyclinic in Becharaji, Gujarat

Facility to provide OPD, X-ray, ultrasound, ECG, pathology and minor operation services at subsidised rates
Access to quality and affordable health care services is a challenge in Becharaji and surrounding villages, especially as rising industrial and economic activity in the region causes a rapid increase in population.
Maruti Suzuki India, which has undertaken relevant CSR projects in water, sanitation, infrastructure development and school education in its 26 adopted villages in Haryana and Gujarat, has identified quality health care at affordable prices as a major need in the area.
To serve this need, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with Zydus Hospitals, a provider of healthcare services, to set up a modern polyclinic (Health centre) Modern Polyclinic by Maruti Suzuki and Zydus at Becharaji, Gujarat. The facility will be managed and operated by Ramanbhai Foundation through Zydus Hospitals. The facility will be fully funded by Maruti Suzuki India through its CSR arm, Maruti Suzuki Foundation.
The polyclinic was jointly inaugurated today by Pankaj Patel, Founder Chairman, Zydus Hospitals and Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India in the presence of community leaders including Sarpanch of Becharaji village, Devangbhai Pandya.
On the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director, MSIL, said, “Residents of Becharaji and neighbouring areas require access to good quality healthcare at affordable rates. To meet this need, Maruti Suzuki has taken a first step by setting up a polyclinic to offer primary health and diagnostic services. Together with our interventions in water and sanitation, infrastructure development and education, we recognise that health care is of prime importance in improving the quality of life of local residents.”
Equipped with advanced health care diagnostic equipment, amenities like X-Ray, TMT machine, Minor OT, ECG, Pathology Laboratory, Ultrasound, fully equipped ambulance, pharmacy etc., the facility with three OPD units and three observation beds, will provide primary health care services and diagnosis. Doctors and support staff from Zydus Hospitals will visit the facility. The facility will be in easy access for over 10,000 residents of Becharaji village and adjoining communities of Hansalpur, Shankhalpur, Adiwada, Sitapur etc.
Under this CSR initiative, Maruti Suzuki will invest over INR 3.3 crore to set up and fully equip this facility. With services being offered at subsidised rates, Maruti Suzuki will bear the costs of maintaining and operating this facility.