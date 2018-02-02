Marksman to host INMAS in Mumbai

Theme of the event is Preparing Next Generation Medical Affairs Personnel
Marksman to organise the 2nd Indian Medical Affairs Summit (INMAS) on March 10, 2018 in Mumbai. INMAS is first of its kind initiative that has been undertaken in India for the cause of medical affairs personnel to interact, learn, share new ideas, best practices, and case studies amongst this evolving community.
The objective of the event is to understand and learn the art of balancing science with marketing; to understand what it means to be a business manager first and then a medical advisor; to demonstrate the value of Medical Affairs to the business especially in external expert engagements; to understand that the future is Field Medical and External Medical Affairs; to get the understanding of changing dynamics in the regulatory scenario in India and to co-conceptualize brand plans with local clinical development projects and medical research to plug gaps and meet unmet medical needs of the market.
Most pharmaceutical companies have a rhythmic unison of three cross functional teams namely research/ development, medical affairs and marketing. While R & D defines the scientific direction and early stage development, medical affairs creates value and competitive advantage by engaging providers and managed care, and expanding development. It provides scientific support for late stage development and post market support for drugs and devices.
Medical Affairs functions in the pharma industry often lack defined goals, cross-functional communication, and measurable return on investment because of various reasons such as limited resources, personnel turnover, and a rigorous regulatory environment.
In such a scenario, several issues that should deal with medical affairs should be addressed such as Ensuring Medical Affairs directives come from top; Differentiating the function and showing value
Improving alignment and relationships internally; Increasing impact of Medical Science Liaisons and health outcomes and Avoiding compliance and regulatory crisis
The conference will be of interest to the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Specialty, Medical Device, CRO and Service Providers with responsibilities in Medical Advisors/ Medical Manager Services/ Medical Science Managers; Medical and Scientific Affairs/ Field Medical Affairs/ Clinical and regulatory operations; Medical Heads/ Directors/ Strategy; Medical Science Liaisons; Pharmaceutical Physicians; Clinical Research/ Marketing/ Sales/ Business/ R&D/ Commercial and Cluster Heads; Compliance and regulatory teams working in close association with medical and marketing colleagues and Post Graduate Students doing MD Pharmacology.