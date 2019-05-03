Manufacturing growth sees surging demand at CPhI South East Asia

The event saw over 7,000 attendees and more than 250 exhibitors over three days
The eighth edition of CPhI South East Asia was held in thailand recently. Often seen as an indicator of ASEAN pharma’s overall health, the success of CPhI South East Asia suggests a thriving pharma sector in the region. The event saw an increase of more than 50 per cent with almost 7,250 attendees and more than 250 exhibitors over three days.
One of the emerging trends reported by exhibitors was the increased internationalisation. Additionally, the number of visitors seeking a contract manufacturer was also high, further indicative of the internationalisation of the ASEAN pharma industry, with multinational corporations increasingly looking for local partners to expedite market access into the wider region.
The ASEAN’s market is widely expected to see robust growth through 2019 into 2020. The region features a mix of rapidly gentrifying healthcare economies in Thailand and Vietnam, coupled advanced economies with significant high-value manufacturing in Singapore, as well as large patient population countries with an ever-increasing demand for generics in Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippines.
“The ASEAN pharma market is one that is now brimming with potential and is already reaping the rewards of recent regulatory reforms. CPhI South East Asia has established itself as the region’s business hub, attracting everyone from ingredient suppliers to distributors and CMOs, coming from an increasing diverse range of countries. What is most rewarding is that this show has been integral to industry growth over the last year, with the constant exchanging of ideas and widening business networks playing a pivotal role,” said Marie Lagrenee, Brand Manager at CPhI South East Asia.
In 2020, CPhI South East Asia will co-locate with FDF, ICSE, P-MEC, InnoPack, and NEX South East Asia with Informa expecting to welcome more than 6,000 attendees and 275 exhibitors in Bangkok. Executives attend from across the region’s fastest growing pharma segments, with packaging experts, machinery providers and contract manufacturing, as well as an emerging nutraceutical and laboratory sector – facilitating a collective environment that helps sustain the next stage in the ASEAN pharma expansion.