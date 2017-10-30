Mankind Pharma announces Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador

Through this partnership, Mankind Pharma will emphasize the importance of good health and affordable treatment for all
Mankind Pharma has announced Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador with the launch of its latest commercial featuring the legendary superstar. Bachchan, who has been a household name for generations and this strategic alliance resonate with Mankind’s philosophy of ‘Serving life’. Through this partnership, Mankind Pharma will emphasize the importance of good health and affordable treatment for all.
This is the first time Mankind has appointed a new brand ambassador and this association will be showed by a new TVC. The new corporate advertisement will be released on November 1, packing Mankind’s commitment towards healthier and happier world. The association with Big B comes at a point when the brand is growing rapidly across India and abroad.
Speaking on the partnership, Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma said, “We are honoured to announce Bachchan as our 1st brand ambassador for Mankind Pharma. Bachchan holds poise in society and is a renowned personality who exudes reliability and dependence. We believe this association will further add confidence to the brand and strengthen the Mankind brand image among consumers. We welcome Bachchan to the Mankind family.”
Commenting on same, millennium star Amitabh Bachchan said, “It has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of the Mankind family and I am delighted to be associated with the brand known in the country for its work of serving life.”