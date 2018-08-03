Mankind Pharma adds KABZEND to its portfolio with Rishi Kapoor as brand ambassador

Ayurvedic-based formulation, KABZEND is produced to prevent constipation
Mankind Pharma, a quality-driven pharmaceutical company in India has launched a new Over-the-counter (OTC) product – ‘KABZEND Natural Laxative Granules’ to help relieve constipation. Mankind Pharma has chosen veteran actor Rishi Kapoor as the brand ambassador of its new product. KABZEND is an Ayurvedic-based formulation that will help maintain regular bowel movements and ensure proper cleansing of the body. The product is available in the market at an affordable price of INR 50 per 50gm.
Change in lifestyle and lack of proper nutrition is leading to rising problems of constipation, which in long-term results in serious health issues. KABZEND is a blend of time-tested potent & quality herbs to effectively pacify the problems leading to gastrointestinal disorders such as constipation, indigestion, gas and irregular bowel syndrome. Herbs used in the formulation of KABZEND are undertaken with intense care and good manufacturing guidelines to ensure quality standards, making it safe for consumption.
Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Group said, “At Mankind, we endeavoUr to bring the latest therapies with assured quality that address primary healthcare challenges in India. We promise to deliver world-class quality at affordable prices.”
He further added, “Having a personality like Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador for Mankind Pharma has helped us increase connect amongst the consumers. With this vision, we have chosen Rishi Kapoor for our newest product. We believe having such personalities will help us in strengthening our image amongst our consumers.”
Inspired by Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadi Scheme to deliver pharmaceuticals products at affordable prices, Mankind Pharma with its Make in India approach has set up goals to sustain a balance in the healthcare of the country.