Maharshtra Medical Council launches mobile app for doctor and patients

Maharshtra Medical Council (MMC) has launched an app that provides extenssive information on MMC and details of the 1,40,000 registered doctors. The app was launched by Mahrashtra’s Medical Education Minister, Girish Mahajan.
According to the MMC officials the Maharashtra Medical Council Mobile App will be a boon for the registered medical practitioners as well as the people.
Some hightlights of the app are as follows:
- Through this said app, registered medical practitioner such as name of the register medical practitioner, registration number, registration date and theri qualification are easily available.
- With the help of the mobile app, the registered medical practitioner from all around the world can apply online for provisional registration, permanent registration, additional qualification registration and so on. All the certificates can be downloaded and the registration information and validity of the registration can be checked online.
- The registered medical practitioner can see how many credit points one has accumulated for attending the Continuous Medical Education programme.
- The number of services and information available on the council’s website are easily accessible through the mobile app.
- The MMC Mobile is available at free of cost to people and the registered medical practitioners and comes with encryption technology.