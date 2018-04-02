Lupin’s Pithampur unit cleared by Health Canada

The manufacturing facility has received a revised establishment license
Lupin has announced the facility review carried out by Health Canada for its Pithampur Unit 2 (Indore) manufacturing facility. Following the review, Health Canada has maintained the compliant rating for Unit 2 at Pithampur (Indore) and has issued a revised ‘Establishment License’.
Commenting on the development, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin says, “Lupin is committed to maintaining truly global quality standards at our manufacturing units. The successful review by Health Canada is a significant milestone in that journey for Pithampur Unit 2 (Indore).”
Lupin is an innovation led transnational pharmaceutical company developing and delivering a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs globally. The Company is a significant player in the Cardiovascular, Diabetology, Asthma, Paediatric, CNS, GI, Anti-Infective and NSAID space and holds global leadership position in the Anti-TB segment.
For the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, Lupin’s consolidated sales and Net profit stood at Rs. 171,198 million (USD 2.55 billion) and Rs 25,575 million (USD 381 million) respectively.