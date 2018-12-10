Lupin’s Pithampur Unit-3 receives EIR from US FDA

The facility manufactures dermatological products, dry product inhalers and metered dose inhalers
Lupin announced the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Pithampur (Unit 3) facility. The inspection at the site was conducted between June 12, 2017 and June 16, 2017. This was a pre-approval inspection for Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation product. Lupin’s Pithampur (Unit 3) facility manufactures dermatological products, dry product inhalers and metered dose inhalers.
Commenting on the development, Nilesh Gupta, MD, Lupin said, “The receipt of the EIR for our Pithampur Unit 3 is an encouraging development. This is a validation of our commitment to maintain the highest standards in quality and compliance across our facilities.”