Lupin’s Pithampur Unit-3 (Indore) receives EIR from USFDA

Lupin has announced the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Pithampur (Unit-3) facility. The inspection was conducted between October 8, 2018 to October 18, 2018.
Lupin’s Pithampur Unit-3 is involved in the manufacture of Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs) and Topical Formulations for the regulated markets.
Commenting on the development, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “Receiving the EIR for our Pithampur Unit-3 facility is a very positive development and brings us one step closer to bringing important MDIs and DPIs to the market. We are committed to ensuring the quality, safety and efficacy of the products that we manufacture across our facilities.”