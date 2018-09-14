Home / Latest Updates / Lupin’s Nagpur facility inspection concludes with no observation

Lupin’s Nagpur facility inspection concludes with no observation

By EP News Bureau on September 14, 2018
ep-tablets

This inspection was a product specific pre-approval inspection

Pharma major Lupin announced recently the successful completion of an inspection carried out by the US FDA at its Nagpur, Maharashtra, India facility. The inspection concluded without any observation. This inspection was a product specific pre-approval inspection.

Lupin’s Nagpur facility is the company’s latest site and manufactures Oral Solid Dosage products. The site also houses Lupin’s state of the art injectable manufacturing facility.