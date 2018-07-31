Lupin’s Mandideep facility gets approval from EDQM

The unit was inspected by EDQM during March 2018
Pharma major Lupin announced that it has received EDQM Attestation of Inspection from EDQM (European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines) for its Mandideep facility. The unit was inspected by EDQM during March 2018. The inspection was focused on the Application for Certificate of Suitability for the dossier of Cefaclor along with facility inspection for Quality Management Systems based on cGMP as laid under European Union rules governing Medicinal products.
Commenting on the development, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “We are happy to receive the EDQM Attestation for our Mandideep facility. Over the past few months, we have continued to drive multiple initiatives to further strengthen our manufacturing standards and best practices to be amongst the best.”