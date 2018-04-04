Lupin’s Goa facility completes UK MHRA inspection

The inspection had no major observations
Lupin has announced the successful completion of the inspection by the UK MHRA at its Goa facility in March, 2018. There were no critical or major observations in the inspection.
Responding to the positive outcome, Nilesh Gupta, MD, Lupin says, “We are committed to maintaining truly global quality standards at our manufacturing units. The successful inspection by UK MHRA is a meaningful development for our Goa plant.”
Lupin is an innovation led transnational pharmaceutical company developing and delivering a wide range of branded & generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs globally. The Company is a significant player in the Cardiovascular, Diabetology, Asthma, Paediatric, CNS, GI, Anti-Infective and NSAID space and holds global leadership position in the Anti-TB segment.