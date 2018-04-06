Lupin’s facility receives EIR from US FDA

The inspection was conducted on July 2017 at its facility in Pithampur
Lupin has received the Establishment Investigation Report (EIR) from US FDA for the successful inspection of its Pithampur, Unit 1. The inspection was conducted in July 2017.
Commenting on the development, Nilesh Gupta, MD, Lupin said, “The successful outcome of this inspection is encouraging, and further validates our commitment to meeting global manufacturing standards. We are committed to upholding the highest levels of quality and compliance standards across all our facilities.”