Lupin wins Packaging Award for ‘Lupin Sahayak’

‘Lupin Sahayak’ is a new patient’s awareness initiative byLupin’s Synox Team, that focuses on diabetes and hypertension
Lupin announced that it has won the India Packaging Award 2019 for its patient awareness initiative ‘Lupin Sahayak’ and its special packaging for Telista. Telista is Lupin’s brand of Telmisartan and combinations that is used in the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure), prevention of heart attack and stroke.
Lupin Sahayak is a new initiative byLupin’s Synox Team, that focuses on diabetes and hypertension. It offers a 24×7 WhatsApp helpline (7777044111) that will enable patients to get more information on hypertension.
The India Packaging Award 2019 given by UBM India was received for the category ‘Innovation in Patient Awareness Award’.
Speaking on the win Mr. Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin Limited said, “Packaging is a key focus area for us and it is critical to get this right in keeping with the needs of customers. Weat Lupin are delighted with this recognition on innovative packaging that enables patient awareness and meets the need of our valued customers.”