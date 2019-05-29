Lupin wins India Packaging Award for ‘Corcal Bone & Beauty’

Corcal is the latest launch by the company’s Consumer Healthcare Business, LupinLife
Lupin reported in a press release that it has won the India Packaging Award 2019 for its Consumer Healthcare brand ‘Corcal Bone & Beauty’, a calcium supplement specially for women. Corcal is the latest launch by the company’s Consumer Healthcare Business, LupinLife. The India Packaging Award was received for the category ‘Excellence in Packaging Design – Graphics and Brand Value Add’ by UBM India.
Speaking on the win Mr Anil V Kaushal, Head – LupinLife Consumer Healthcare, Lupin, said, “We would like to thank the jury of ‘India Packaging Award 2019’ for recognising our efforts in making the packaging appealing and convenient for our customers. The packaging of Corcal Bone & Beauty has been specifically designed to create a visual appeal basis rigorous consumer research. For us, winning the award is a great honor and it demonstrates our level of commitment to excellence and design while keeping in mind quality, safety and compliance requirements.”
LupinLife’s Corcal Bone & Beauty contains natural Coral Calcium and over 70 trace minerals like Zinc, Selenium, Gold, Magnesium, and Silica. The product helps maintain healthy skin, hair, nails & teeth and strong bones.