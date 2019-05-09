Lupin to sell Aptissen products in Canada

Lupin has been granted immediate distribution rights in Canada for Synolis VA, an injection used for the treatment of Osteoarthritis, by Aptissen SA under a recent agreement signed by the two companies
Lupin and Aptissen SA recently announced that they have entered into a definitive distribution agreement, under which, Aptissen has granted Lupin the exclusive rights to market, distribute and sell the current Aptissen products in Canada. This includes immediate rights to distribute Synolis VA for the treatment of Osteoarthritis.
Based on Statistics Canada, Osteoarthritis affects more than 10% of Canadians aged 15 or older.
Synolis VA (Visco-Antalgic) is an intra-articular injection product for osteoarthritis with a unique combination of Hyaluronic Acid and high concentration of Sorbitol. Synolis VA 40/80 is already approved by Health Canada and an additional strength is currently under review.
Commenting on this development, Dr. Sofia Mumtaz, President of Lupin Pharma, Canada, stated, “We are pleased to partner with Aptissen for marketing and distribution of Synolis VA, a branded product in Canada. This partnership helps us expand our product portfolio in the Canadian market. We remain committed to bring superior medical products and leverage our distribution strength to allow easy access to specialty medicines in the market.”