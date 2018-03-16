Lupin, Tarapur starts Learn and Earn programme for students

After completion of the training programme, students will get Lupinytt job and direct entry to Masters in any subject in their desired stream
Lupin, Tarapur has started the Learn and Earn at Tarapur for those students who wish to make a career in pharma industry. The programme supports the Government of India drive to skill and re-skill India’s large manufacturing employee base (Skill India-Kaushal Bharat-Kushal Bharat) and is based on Bachelor of VOCs Programme).
Lupin is searching for students interested in a technical career but unable to pursue this dream due to financial constraints. Lupin imparts technical skills and bachelor degree in pharmaceutical subjects with three year and also provides a stipend (Rs 7500 per month in first year, Rs 8500 per month in 2nd year, 9550 in 3rd year) and canteen, transport facility. Everything is totally free for the students.
Students should be born after 1/1/2001 as per the age criteria, must be 12th passed in 2017, currently appearing in 12th science stream. The deadline is April 30, 2018.