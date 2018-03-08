Lupin signs agreement with CSIR-NCL and DST

To develop a continuous manufacturing process for biosimilar monoclonal antibody therapeutic (mAb)
Lupin has signed an agreement with CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL, Pune) and Department of Science and Technology, (DST, Delhi) for conducting research on a continuous purification process development of a biosimilar monoclonal antibody therapeutic.
Through this research collaboration, CSIR-NCL and Lupin would collaboratively work towards the development of a novel continuous purification process for manufacturing a biosimilar monoclonal antibody therapeutic (mAb). The process development team of CSIR-NCL lead by Dr Rahul Bhambure will work in collaboration with the team of Lupin for developing the target process, said Prof Ashwini Kumar Nangia, Director, CSIR-NCL. Biopharmaceuticals, biologics and monoclonal antibodies are next wave of discovery and innovation in new pharmaceuticals. This early research collaboration between industry and CSIR institute is expected to yield rich dividends for the country.
Speaking about the partnership, Dr Rustom Mody, Senior Vice President and Head – R&D, Biotechnology, Lupin said, “Biotech is one of Lupin’s key growth drivers and we are committed to advancing our biotech R&D capabilities through strategic partnerships. Our collaboration with a premier institution like CSIR is an exemplary industry-academia collaboration that can further the development and commercialisation of biologics and biosimilars for a better and more affordable healthcare to customers across the globe.”
Prof Ashwini Kumar Nangia, Director, CSIR-NCL, Dr C Rajadurai, DST representative and Dr Rustom Mody, Senior Vice President and Head, R&D, Biotechnology, Lupin signed the agreement in presence of respective teams.