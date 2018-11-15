Lupin receives US FDA approval

Lupin’s Decitabine for Injection, 50 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial is indicated for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes
Lupin has received approval for its Decitabine for Injection, 50 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Otsuka) Dacogen for Injection, 50 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial.
Lupin’s Decitabine for Injection, 50 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial is the generic version of Otsuka’s Dacogen for Injection, 50 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial. It is indicated for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) including previously treated and untreated, de novo and secondary MDS of all French-American-British subtypes (refractory anaemia, refractory anaemia with ringed sideroblasts, refractory anaemia with excess blasts, refractory anemia with excess blasts in transformation, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia) and intermediate-1, intermediate-2, and high-risk International Prognostic Scoring System groups.
Decitabine for Injection, 50 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial had annual sales of approximately $ 135.9 million in the US.