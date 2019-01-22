Lupin receives US FDA approval for Levothyroxine Sodium tabs

The drug is indicated for the treatment of hypothyroidism and pituitary thyrotropin supression
Lupin has received approval for its Levothyroxine Sodium tablets USP, 25 mcg, 50 mcg, 75 mcg, 88 mcg, 100 mcg, 112 mcg, 125 mcg, 137 mcg, 150 mcg, 175 mcg, 200 mcg, and 300 mcg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of AbbVie, Synthroid tablets, 25 mcg, 50 mcg, 75 mcg, 88 mcg, 100 mcg, 112 mcg, 125 mcg, 137 mcg, 150 mcg, 175 mcg, 200 mcg, and 300 mcg.
It is indicated for:
· Hypothyroidism: As replacement therapy in primary (thyroidal), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) congenital or acquired hypothyroidism.
· Pituitary Thyrotropin (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone, TSH) Suppression: As an adjunct to surgery and radioiodine therapy in the management of thyrotropin-dependent well-differentiated thyroid cancer.
Levothyroxine Sodium tablets, 25 mcg, 50 mcg, 75 mcg, 88 mcg, 100 mcg, 112 mcg, 125 mcg, 137 mcg, 150 mcg, 175 mcg, 200 mcg, and 300 mcg had annual sales of approximately $2519.6 million in the US (IQVIA MAT September 2018).