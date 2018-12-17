Home / Latest Updates / Lupin receives US FDA approval for Clobazam tabs

Lupin receives US FDA approval for Clobazam tabs

By EP News Bureau on December 17, 2018
usfda-approved-600

The drug is indicated for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients two years of age or older

Lupin has received approval for its Clobazam tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals’ Onfi Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg.
Lupin’s Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg is the generic version of Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals’ Onfi Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg. It is indicated for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients two years of age or older.

Onfi Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg had annual sales of approximately $601.2 million in the US.

 

 