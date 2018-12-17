Lupin receives US FDA approval for Clobazam tabs

The drug is indicated for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients two years of age or older
Lupin has received approval for its Clobazam tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals’ Onfi Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg.
Onfi Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg had annual sales of approximately $601.2 million in the US.