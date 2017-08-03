Lupin receives FDA approval for Rosuvastatin Calcium tablets

The medicine is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with hypertriglyceridemia
Lupin has received final approval for Rosuvastatin Calcium Tablets 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of iPR Pharmaceuticals’ Crestor tablets.
Lupin’s Rosuvastatin calcium tablets 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg is the AB rated generic equivalent of iPR Pharmaceuticals’ Crestor tablets. The medicine is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with hypertriglyceridemia, primary dysbetalipoproteinemia (Type III hyperlipoproteinemia) and adult patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.