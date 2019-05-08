Lupin receives tentative USFDA approval for Fosaprepitant for Injection

The company can now market a generic version of Merck’s Emend for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial
Pharma major Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval for its Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Merck’s Emend for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial.
Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, is indicated for adults in combination with other antiemetic agents, for the prevention of:
•Acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin
•Delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC)
According to the IQVIA MAT March 2019 data, Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, had annual sales of approximately USD 312 million in the US.