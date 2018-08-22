Lupin receives tentative FDA approval for generic Nudovra

The tablets is the generic version of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Natazia Tablets
Pharma major Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval for its Nudovra (Estradiol Valerate Tablets, 3 mg and 1 mg and Estradiol Valerate and Dienogest Tablets, 2 mg/2 mg and 2 mg/3 mg) Tablets from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Natazia Tablets.
Lupin’s Nudovra Tablets is the generic version of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Natazia Tablets. It is an estrogen/progestin combined oral contraceptive (COC), indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy.
Nudovra Tablets had annual sales of approximately USD 31.4 million in the US.