Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP

Pharma company Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP, 20 mEq/15 mL (10 per cent) and 40 mEq/15 mL (20 per cent) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Genus Lifesciences, Inc.’s Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP, 20 mEq/15 mL (10 per cent) and 40 mEq/15 mL (20 per cent).
It is indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of hypokalemia with or without metabolic alkalosis, in patients for whom dietary management with potassium-rich foods and/or diuretic dose reduction are insufficient.
Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP, 20 mEq/15 mL (10 per cent) and 40 mEq/15 mL (20 per cent) had annual sales of approximately USD 184.95 million in the US (IQVIA MAT June 2018).