Home / Latest Updates / Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion, 0.1%

Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion, 0.1%

By EP News Bureau on August 21, 2018
"Acotiamide is a first-in-class novel drug to be introduced into the Indian pharmaceutical market which could benefit millions of patients suffering from dyspepsia or indigestion, amongst the most common stomach complaints encountered in clinical practice," Lupin said in a BSE filing. (Reuters) “Acotiamide is a first-in-class novel drug to be introduced into the Indian pharmaceutical market which could benefit millions of patients suffering from dyspepsia or indigestion, amongst the most common stomach complaints encountered in clinical practice,” Lupin said in a BSE filing. (Reuters)

Lupin’s Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion, 0.1% is the generic version of PreCision’s Locoid Lotion, 0.1 per cent

Pharma major Lupin announced that it has received final approval for its Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion, 0.1 per cent from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of PreCision Dermatology (PreCision) Locoid Lotion, 0.1 per cent.

Lupin’s Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion, 0.1% is the generic version of PreCision’s Locoid Lotion, 0.1 per cent. It is a corticosteroid indicated for the topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in patients 3 months of age and older.

Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion, 0.1 per cent had annual sales of approximately USD 13.8 million in the US.