Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion, 0.1%

Pharma major Lupin announced that it has received final approval for its Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion, 0.1 per cent from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of PreCision Dermatology (PreCision) Locoid Lotion, 0.1 per cent.
Lupin’s Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion, 0.1% is the generic version of PreCision’s Locoid Lotion, 0.1 per cent. It is a corticosteroid indicated for the topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in patients 3 months of age and older.
Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion, 0.1 per cent had annual sales of approximately USD 13.8 million in the US.