Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Dovonex Scalp Solution

Lupin has received final approval for its Calcipotriene Topical Solution, 0.005 per cent (Scalp Solution) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Dovonex Scalp Solution, 0.005 per cent of Leo Pharmaceutical Products.
Lupin’s Calcipotriene Topical Solution, 0.005 per cent (Scalp Solution) is the AT rated generic equivalent of Leo Pharmaceutical Products’ Dovonex Scalp Solution, 0.005 per cent . It is indicated for the topical treatment of chronic, moderately severe psoriasis of the scalp.
Calcipotriene Topical Solution, 0.005 per cent (Scalp Solution) had annual sales of approximately $ 5.9 million in the US (IMS MAT October 2017).