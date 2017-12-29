Home / Latest Updates / Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Dovonex Scalp Solution

Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Dovonex Scalp Solution

By EP News Bureau on December 29, 2017
lupin-fda

The drug is indicated for the topical treatment of chronic, moderately severe psoriasis of the scalp

Lupin has received final approval for its Calcipotriene Topical Solution, 0.005 per cent (Scalp Solution) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Dovonex Scalp Solution, 0.005 per cent of Leo Pharmaceutical Products.

Lupin’s Calcipotriene Topical Solution, 0.005 per cent (Scalp Solution) is the AT rated generic equivalent of Leo Pharmaceutical Products’ Dovonex Scalp Solution, 0.005 per cent . It is indicated for the topical treatment of chronic, moderately severe psoriasis of the scalp.

Calcipotriene Topical Solution, 0.005 per cent (Scalp Solution) had annual sales of approximately $ 5.9 million in the US (IMS MAT October 2017).

Please Wait while comments are loading...