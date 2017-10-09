Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Corgard Tablets

Nadolol Tablets are indicated for management of patients with angina pectoris and for the treatment of hypertension
Lupin has received final approval for its Nadolol Tablets USP, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of US WorldMeds, LLC’s Corgard Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg.
