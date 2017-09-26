Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Clobex lotion

It is a corticosteroid indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations
Lupin has received final approval for its Clobetasol Propionate Lotion, 0.05 per cent from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Galderma Laboratories’ Clobex lotion, 0.05 per cent.
Lupin’s Clobetasol Propionate Lotion, 0.05 per cent is the AB rated generic equivalent of Galderma Laboratories’ Clobex lotion, 0.05 per cent. It is a corticosteroid indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses, in patients 18 years of age or older.