Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Atovaquone Oral Solution USP

By EP News Bureau on September 14, 2018
Drugs

Pharma major Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP, 750 mg/5 mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline LLC’s Mepron Oral Suspension, 750 mg/5 mL.

Lupin’s Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP, 750 mg/5 mL is the generic version of GlaxoSmithKline LLC’s Mepron Oral Suspension, 750 mg/5 mL. It is indicated for prevention and acute oral treatment of mild-to-moderate Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia (PCP) in patients intolerant to trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX).

Atovaquone Oral Suspension, 750 mg/5 mL had annual sales of approximately USD 117.4 million in the US (IQVIA MAT June 2018).