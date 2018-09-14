Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Atovaquone Oral Solution USP

Lupin’s Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP, 750 mg/5 mL is the generic version of GlaxoSmithKline LLC’s Mepron Oral Suspension, 750 mg/5 mL
Pharma major Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP, 750 mg/5 mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline LLC’s Mepron Oral Suspension, 750 mg/5 mL.
Lupin’s Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP, 750 mg/5 mL is the generic version of GlaxoSmithKline LLC’s Mepron Oral Suspension, 750 mg/5 mL. It is indicated for prevention and acute oral treatment of mild-to-moderate Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia (PCP) in patients intolerant to trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX).
Atovaquone Oral Suspension, 750 mg/5 mL had annual sales of approximately USD 117.4 million in the US (IQVIA MAT June 2018).