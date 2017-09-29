Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Acticlate tablets

They are indicated in the treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms and as an adjunctive therapy in severe acne
Lupin has received final approval for its Doxycycline Hyclate Tablets USP, 75 mg and 150 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Aqua Pharma, LLC’s Acticlate Tablets, 75 mg and 150 mg.
Lupin’s Doxycycline Hyclate Tablets USP, 75 mg and 150 mg are the AB rated generic equivalent of Aqua Pharmaceuticals, LLC’s Acticlate Tablets, 75 mg and 150 mg. They are indicated in the treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms and as an adjunctive therapy in severe acne.
Doxycycline Hyclate Tablets USP, 75 mg and 150 mg had annual sales of approximately 263 million in the US (IMS MAT June 2017).