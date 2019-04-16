Lupin receives FDA approval for Fluoxetine Tablets USP

Lupin’s Fluoxetine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, is the generic version of Eli Lilly’s Prozac Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg
Lupin Pharma has announced that it has received approval for its Fluoxetine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Eli Lilly and Company’s (Eli Lilly) Prozac Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg.
Fluoxetine is indicated for the acute and maintenance treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in adult patients and in pediatric patients aged eight to 18 years, obsessions and compulsions in adult patients and in pediatric patients aged seven to 17 years with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), and treatment of binge-eating and vomiting behaviours in adult patients with moderate to severe Bulimia Nervosa.
Fluoxetine is indicated for the acute treatment of Panic Disorder, with or without agoraphobia, in adult patients.